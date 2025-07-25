AEW's Marina Shafir Details 'Uncomfortable' Gym Encounter With Former Male Co-Worker

Jon Moxley's enforcer, "The Problem" Marina Shafir had an uncomfortable incident of her own with an unnamed former male co-worker that she spoke about with another former AEW star, Saraya. Shafir recently sat down on an episode of "Rulebreakers with Saraya" and described an incident in the gym where she had to step up after he allegedly shoved her.

Shafir said she wasn't going to name names, but someone she "used to work with" got on a treadmill next to her and tried to copy her workout. She said the guy slipped on the machine, and at that point, she decided to leave.

"I go into this other room to do my mobility and I'm just leaning against the wall and all of a sudden I get f****** shoved from behind as I'm taking a sip of my water bottle," Shafir said. "And it wasn't like a soft shove. I felt like I just got tackled."

She said she turned around and he was standing over her, attempting to be playful, but she was uncomfortable. She said she didn't invite any of it and had her headphones on, minding her own business.

"I'm like, 'Alright, motherf*****.' I got up. I stood southpaw just to f*** with him," she said. "I faked a f****** left, took a big step and just f****** hooked the f*** out of him. Just like raised his f****** chin."

Shafir told Saraya she "stuffed two takedowns" and avoided a double. She said the last thing she remembered telling him was to never touch her again. She said she was worried about repercussions, despite being the one to defend herself. Things appear to have worked out, as Shafir continues to stand with Moxley and the Death Riders, despite Moxley losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page.