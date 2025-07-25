Eric Bischoff Says He'll 'Be There In Spirit' For WWE Smackdown Hulk Hogan Tribute

Many WWE Hall of Famers, legends, and friends of the late Hulk Hogan will reportedly be on hand Friday night for WWE's tribute to "The Hulkster" on "WWE SmackDown," but Hogan's Real American Freestyle business partner, and former nWo stablemate, Eric Bischoff will not. Bischoff posted to X (formerly Twitter) that he will not be in attendance in Cleveland, Ohio, but appreciated the invitation.

"But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk," Bischoff posted, alongside WWE's post to their website. The linked article features a tribute graphic to Hogan and says that WWE will pay tribute to the icon on Friday night's show.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after suffering cardiac arrest after weeks of rumors regarding his health following his neck fusion surgery in May. Bischoff, who first worked with Hogan in WCW, paid his respects to his friend on social media, and said that Real American Freestyle's first show, scheduled for August 30, also in Cleveland, will go on as planned, in tribute to Hogan. The late Hall of Famer served as commissioner of Real American Freestyle, which he and Bischoff revealed to the world in a nWo-esque social media promo in April.

I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Clevland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk: WWE remembers Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan https://t.co/4ugNdxYzwz — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 25, 2025

According to Fightful Select, as of an hour before "SmackDown" went on the air, multiple legends were contacted or were being brought in to Cleveland for the Hogan tribute. The outlet reported that Jimmy Hart, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase, Gerald Brisco, and Brian Blair were among those WWE reached out to.