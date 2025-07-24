The Hulk Hogan Death Rumors Feel So Eerie Now

WWE Hall of Famer and perhaps the most iconic wrestling legend in history between the ropes, despite his numerous controversies outside of them, Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on Thursday after rumors of "The Hulkster" being in poor health following neck fusion surgery swirled for weeks. Those rumors were perpetuated by Bubba the Love Sponge, whose real name is Todd Clem, the radio host involved in Hogan's 2012 sex tape scandal.

When the tape was released, Hogan filed a lawsuit against both Gawker Media, where a clip from the tape was posted, and Clem himself. Clem apologized and was subsequently dropped from the lawsuit. Hogan and Clem have not been friends, at least not publicly, since. However, Clem began to stir up rumors through his radio show, and online, beginning in June, that Hogan was on his deathbed and in a coma after suffering heart failure, and "he might not make it." At the time, Clem went as far as to say that Hogan's family members were being called to go say their goodbyes.

Over the following weeks, the rumors became so rampant that Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, took to Instagram on July 11 to clarify what her husband was going through. Daily said that Hogan was still recovering from neck fusion surgery, something his Real American Freestyle business partner Eric Bischoff confirmed in May, which she called "an intense surgery with a long healing process." She wrote that Hogan had been through a lot over the previous six weeks, but he was "definitely not in a coma" despite being in and out of the hospital.

"His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage... none of those rumors are true," Daily clarified in her post to her Instagram stories, which has since expired.