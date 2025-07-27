Dustin Rhodes Retains AEW TNT Title On Collision, Defends In Street Fight Next Week

Dustin Rhodes shocked the world when he snatched the vacant TNT Championship in a surprise four-way match at All In to claim his first-ever AEW title. The 56-year old has had no time to rest on his accomplishment, however, as he took to the opening match of "AEW Collision" Saturday to defend his title against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Rhodes walked out still the champion, but he was immediately met with a new challenge from a certain "Proto-star:" Kyle Fletcher.

From the beginning, Moriarty taunted Rhodes. After dismissing Rhodes' opening handshake with a careless kick, the ROH Pure Champion locked-up with "The Natural" before cinching in a cross-face. Rhodes managed to escape via rope break, but soon after found himself with trouble in his knee. Moriarty closed in on Rhodes' knee , and targeted the champion's legs as the match dragged on. Despite brief comebacks, Rhodes found difficulty maintaining match dominance as Moriarty continued to kick out of his pin attempts.

An Ankle Lock from Moriarty nearly forced the champion to tap, but a rope break saved Rhodes' match. Rhodes attempted to shatter Moriarty's dreams, but interference from the referee allowed for Moriarty to escape and stage another flurry of offense. A brief lapse in Moriarty's concentration spelled the end for him, however, as Rhodes capitalized to win the match with a flash roll-up pin.

Rhodes had no time to bask in the glory of his first title defense, as Fletcher arrived to ringside to demand a singles match for Rhodes' TNT Championship. Rhodes ultimately acquiesced, but outlined the stipulation: on the incoming July 31 episode of "Collision," Fletcher will have to fight Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight for the title.

As of writing, Rhodes has been the TNT Champion for 15 days. Saturday's match was the veteran's first title defense.