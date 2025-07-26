AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/26 - Two Titles On The Line, Tag Team Tournament Continues

Dustin comes out first with all his title belts. Moriarty follows him, wearing the Ring of Honor Pure Championship and being accompanied by Shane Taylor.

The crowd is firmly behind Dustin as the bell rings. Rhodes extends a hand but Moriarty slaps it away. They lock up, Rhodes applies a hammerlock, Moriarty escapes in cocky fashion. Moriarty applies a hammerlock to Rhodes, who reverses into a wristlock; Moriarty rolls up Rhodes for one, then applies a stretch on the mat. Rhodes reaches the ropes quickly. They get back to their feet and start shoving each other, Moriarty bounces Rhodes off the ropes but gets leveled with a shoulder tackle, then an arm drag. Rhodes clotheslines both Lee and himself over the top rope, then stands up first and gets the ovation from the crowd.

Lee knees Rhodes in the gut and gets onto the apron, but Rhodes blocks the kick and delivers an arm whip that sends Moriarty into the apron. Rhodes then drives Lee back-first into the ringside barricade, following up by driving his arm into it as well. Rhodes sends Lee back into the ring and reapplies the wrislock. Lee escapes and charges at Rhodes, who counters into an arm bar. Rhodes drives his knees into the arm. Lee fights his way to his feet and nails an uppercut, then catches Dustin's foot and hits a dragon screw leg whip off the second rope. Moriarty hits a knee breaker on Rhodes' left knee and goes for the cover, but only gets one. Rhodes rolls to the outside and he's limping, walking around the ringside barricade and receiving encouragement rom fans. Rhodes rolls back into the ring but Lee takes him down, kips up, and dances over Rhodes.

Moriarty continues to try and work Rhodes' legs, but Rhodes kicks his face and gets out of it. Rhodes back to his feet but Lee takes him down again. Rhodes fights back into it with crowd support but Moriarty hits another dragon screw, then soaks in the jeers of the crowd as we go to break.

Back from commercial, Moriarty is setting up Rhodes and hits a big clothesline. He goes for a cover but Rhodes kicks out at two. Moriarty goes to Rhodes' left knee again and drives it into the mat, but Rhodes gets to his feet and his a chop and a kick. Lee hits his own kick and knocks Dustin down, but Dustin kicks Lee to the outside. Moriarty gets back in and kicks Rhodes' left left out from under him, then does it again when Rhodes gets back to his feet. Dustin delivers right hands to Lee in the corner, but Moriarty blocks the next one and drives Rhodes' head into the turnbuckle. Rhodes manages to hit a powerslam.

They fight back to their feet and exchange punches, then Lee hits a kick and an uppercut, followed by a punch from Dustin and a knee drop, hurting his own knee. Moriarty is looking for a bow and arrow submission on Rhodes but he can't get it, going back to the right leg. Rhodes is back on his feet and hits punches, then Lee comes off the ropes but Rhodes hits a Canadian Destroyer out of nowhere! Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Moriarty gets his foot on the bottom rope.

Rhodes hits some kind of move and hurts himself again but also Moriarty somehow, not sure what that was supposed to be but it gets two. Rhodes tries to get Lee up for a vertical suplex but his knee gives out, Moriarty hits a big kick to the head but only gets two. Moriarty locks in an ankle lock and grapevines it. Dustin nearly taps but keeps fighting and reaches the bottom rope. Dustin back to his feet, Moriarty goes for a running kick but Dustin moves and Lee goes into the corner. Rhodes sets up for Shattered Dreams, but the ref prevents him from hitting it. Lee comes out of the corner with a flying kick but only gets one. Moriarty hits forearms but Rhodes shakes them off. Moriarty hits some kind of driver but only gets two. Moriarty is about to go for the Figure Four but Dustin rolls him up for a three count.

Winner (and still AEW TNT Champion): Dustin Rhodes

After the match, Don Callis comes out with Kyle Fletcher. Callis says Fletcher has something important to say. Fletcher says he didn't come out to fight Dustin. He doesn't need to take any cheap shots, because look at the two of them. Fletcher outclasses Rhodes in every single way. Crowd chants "Shut the f*** up." Fletcher says the only thing he needs is what he is owed, which is a one-on-one shot at the TNT Championship. He says he refuses to sit back and watch Dustin give shots to anybody else. So Dustin should keep being a fighting champion because he wants his shot next week.

Rhodes says he wants a shot after all that crap he talked about his family last week? Rhodes asks the crowd if they should give him a shot. Rhodes says he'll give Fletcher a shot. Next Thursday, live on "Collision," Rhodes vs. Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. Rhodes says one more thing, "I am your huckleberry, b****!"

Tony Khan tells the announcers it's official for next week. A video package airs featuring a promo by Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn promoting the upcoming tournament match between the Bang Bang Gang and Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Austin says you'd normally see Colten here but when one brother goes down, another brother stands up, and that's why Robinson is here. As usual, they have two words for you.

Tony Schiavone takes a moment to remember the fallen Hulk Hogan, saying he took wrestling mainstream in the 1980s and ignited the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s on this very network. Schiavone says if you've never lost a family member you can't know what the Hogan family are going through, and the hearts of everyone at All Elite Wrestling go out them as Schiavone ends by saying "RIP, brother."