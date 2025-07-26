AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/26 - Two Titles On The Line, Tag Team Tournament Continues
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 26, 2025, coming to you live once again from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, where AEW remains in residence for the rest of the month! And unlike the majority of Saturday evening "Collision" broadcasts, this one is actually live, not taped in advance! Praise be to "Shark Week!"
As of this writing, two championships will be on the line in Chicago tonight. First and foremost, Athena defends the ROH Women's Championship she has now held for 959 days against relative AEW newcomer Alex Windsor, who interrupted Athena on "Dynamite" this past week when she seemed likely to cash in her world title contract on "Timeless" Toni Storm. Windor is an underdog, but there's always a chance Tony Khan wants the ROH women's title off Athena as she transitions to the main roster; if Athena wins, she will have successfully defended the championship 30 times since winning it back in December 2022.
In stark contrast, Dustin Rhodes makes his very first defense of the AEW TNT Championship tonight after his surprise win two weeks ago at All In 2025; his opponent is Lee Moriarty, who has now held the ROH Pure Championship for exactly one year, but who has never faced Rhodes in singles action. Additionally, the AEW tag title No. 1 contender's tournament continues on TNT tonight, with Bryan Keith and Big Bill taking on Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson, filling in for an injured Colten Gunn on behalf of the recently returned Bang Bang Gang. FTR became the first team to advance after beating Jet Speed on "Dynamite." Finally, "Collision" will also see the trios debut of the newly-dubbed Triangle of Madness — Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla.
Saturday night's alright for fighting, and we are live!
AEW TNT Championship: Dustin Rhodes (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
Dustin comes out first with all his title belts. Moriarty follows him, wearing the Ring of Honor Pure Championship and being accompanied by Shane Taylor.
The crowd is firmly behind Dustin as the bell rings. Rhodes extends a hand but Moriarty slaps it away. They lock up, Rhodes applies a hammerlock, Moriarty escapes in cocky fashion. Moriarty applies a hammerlock to Rhodes, who reverses into a wristlock; Moriarty rolls up Rhodes for one, then applies a stretch on the mat. Rhodes reaches the ropes quickly. They get back to their feet and start shoving each other, Moriarty bounces Rhodes off the ropes but gets leveled with a shoulder tackle, then an arm drag. Rhodes clotheslines both Lee and himself over the top rope, then stands up first and gets the ovation from the crowd.
Lee knees Rhodes in the gut and gets onto the apron, but Rhodes blocks the kick and delivers an arm whip that sends Moriarty into the apron. Rhodes then drives Lee back-first into the ringside barricade, following up by driving his arm into it as well. Rhodes sends Lee back into the ring and reapplies the wrislock. Lee escapes and charges at Rhodes, who counters into an arm bar. Rhodes drives his knees into the arm. Lee fights his way to his feet and nails an uppercut, then catches Dustin's foot and hits a dragon screw leg whip off the second rope. Moriarty hits a knee breaker on Rhodes' left knee and goes for the cover, but only gets one. Rhodes rolls to the outside and he's limping, walking around the ringside barricade and receiving encouragement rom fans. Rhodes rolls back into the ring but Lee takes him down, kips up, and dances over Rhodes.
Moriarty continues to try and work Rhodes' legs, but Rhodes kicks his face and gets out of it. Rhodes back to his feet but Lee takes him down again. Rhodes fights back into it with crowd support but Moriarty hits another dragon screw, then soaks in the jeers of the crowd as we go to break.
Back from commercial, Moriarty is setting up Rhodes and hits a big clothesline. He goes for a cover but Rhodes kicks out at two. Moriarty goes to Rhodes' left knee again and drives it into the mat, but Rhodes gets to his feet and his a chop and a kick. Lee hits his own kick and knocks Dustin down, but Dustin kicks Lee to the outside. Moriarty gets back in and kicks Rhodes' left left out from under him, then does it again when Rhodes gets back to his feet. Dustin delivers right hands to Lee in the corner, but Moriarty blocks the next one and drives Rhodes' head into the turnbuckle. Rhodes manages to hit a powerslam.
They fight back to their feet and exchange punches, then Lee hits a kick and an uppercut, followed by a punch from Dustin and a knee drop, hurting his own knee. Moriarty is looking for a bow and arrow submission on Rhodes but he can't get it, going back to the right leg. Rhodes is back on his feet and hits punches, then Lee comes off the ropes but Rhodes hits a Canadian Destroyer out of nowhere! Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Moriarty gets his foot on the bottom rope.
Rhodes hits some kind of move and hurts himself again but also Moriarty somehow, not sure what that was supposed to be but it gets two. Rhodes tries to get Lee up for a vertical suplex but his knee gives out, Moriarty hits a big kick to the head but only gets two. Moriarty locks in an ankle lock and grapevines it. Dustin nearly taps but keeps fighting and reaches the bottom rope. Dustin back to his feet, Moriarty goes for a running kick but Dustin moves and Lee goes into the corner. Rhodes sets up for Shattered Dreams, but the ref prevents him from hitting it. Lee comes out of the corner with a flying kick but only gets one. Moriarty hits forearms but Rhodes shakes them off. Moriarty hits some kind of driver but only gets two. Moriarty is about to go for the Figure Four but Dustin rolls him up for a three count.
Winner (and still AEW TNT Champion): Dustin Rhodes
After the match, Don Callis comes out with Kyle Fletcher. Callis says Fletcher has something important to say. Fletcher says he didn't come out to fight Dustin. He doesn't need to take any cheap shots, because look at the two of them. Fletcher outclasses Rhodes in every single way. Crowd chants "Shut the f*** up." Fletcher says the only thing he needs is what he is owed, which is a one-on-one shot at the TNT Championship. He says he refuses to sit back and watch Dustin give shots to anybody else. So Dustin should keep being a fighting champion because he wants his shot next week.
Rhodes says he wants a shot after all that crap he talked about his family last week? Rhodes asks the crowd if they should give him a shot. Rhodes says he'll give Fletcher a shot. Next Thursday, live on "Collision," Rhodes vs. Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. Rhodes says one more thing, "I am your huckleberry, b****!"
Tony Khan tells the announcers it's official for next week. A video package airs featuring a promo by Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn promoting the upcoming tournament match between the Bang Bang Gang and Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Austin says you'd normally see Colten here but when one brother goes down, another brother stands up, and that's why Robinson is here. As usual, they have two words for you.
Tony Schiavone takes a moment to remember the fallen Hulk Hogan, saying he took wrestling mainstream in the 1980s and ignited the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s on this very network. Schiavone says if you've never lost a family member you can't know what the Hogan family are going through, and the hearts of everyone at All Elite Wrestling go out them as Schiavone ends by saying "RIP, brother."
AEW Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Bang Bang Gang
Toni Storm cuts one of her typical naughty promos backstage for Lexy Nair, promoting the Athena vs. Alex Windsor match later.
Bryan Keith and Big Bill come out first, followed by Gunn and Juice. Juice and Keith start. Juice is being very serious these days and has a confrontation with Keith; the crowd is behind him as he's from the area. They lock up with Juice getting a wristlock before Keith counters into one of his own. Juice with a side headlock, comes off the ropes with a shoulder tackle for not even a one count, then tags in Austin Gunn. They do a double hip toss for a two count.
Austin dodges one Keith kick but not a second one, but as Keith comes in to follow up, Austin nails a cutter. Austin poses, Keith tags in Bill, who is very big. Austin tries to come at him a few times but can't do much. Austin shoves Bill and tries to take him down; Bill drops an elbow but misses. Austin with jabs, but Bill hits a boot on Gunn and then nails Juice on the apron. Bill poses in the ring.
Bill starts working over Austin's leg, mocking his brother for having a knee injury. Bill poses after driving Austin's knee into the mat again. Bill grabs Austin's leg and lifts him up into "basically a knee bar," per Tony Schiavone. We go to commercial.
Back from break, Keith just ran into his own corner because Gunn jumped over him and is trying to make the hot tag to Juice. Keith drags him away but Gunn hits a clothesline. However he can't follow up and is still down. Now he's up and trying to crawl but Keith makes the tag to Bill, who drives Juice off the apron. Bill continues mocking Austin and his brother by limping, and slaps him. Bill drives Austin into the corner and hits open strikes. Bill goes for a running splash in the corner but Gunn moves. Bill tags Keith who comes after Gunn, but Gunn gives him a low bridge, then when Keith comes at him again, backdrops him over the top rope onto Bill. After an extended time, Gunn makes the tag.
Juice comes in with punches to Keith, then another to Bill on the apron. Bill goes over the top rope to enter the ring but Juice yansk the top rope up and down to sort of low blow him, then knocks him to the outside. Juice hits a Russian Leg Sweep on Keith, then a back senton. Juice with a clothesline to Keith in the corner, then a cannonball. He covers Keith but only gets two.
Juice goes for some kind of DDT but Keith hangs him over the bottom rope and Big hits a boot to his face from the outside. Keith with a snap suplex on Juice and goes for the cover but Gunn dives in to make the save. Bill tags in and they hit a double team move that involves Bill kicking Juice into a Keith knockout knee. Gunn breaks up the cover before the three count. Bill taunting Juice, then goes for a double team move, but Gunn breaks it up and Juice hits a bunch. Juice hits a hurricanrana off the top rope but Keith counters into a sunset powerbomb, but Gunn turns the move over into a pin for Juice, who gets three!
Winners, and advancing to face FTR: Bang Bang Gang
A video airs for the Outrunners, who will take on the Young Bucks on Wednesday's "Dynamite." Lexy Nair is backstage with Shane Taylor, but before he can say anything he's confronted by Don Callis, who says the Young Bucks are going to beat the Outrunners this Wednesday. But the Outrunners might not make it to that match, because they're teaming up tonight, with Callis' and Taylor's guys beating up everyone else and splitting the money (though not evenly).