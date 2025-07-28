WWE SummerSlam 2005: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Out of all of the matches on the 2005 WWE SummerSlam card, this was the one I was the most surprised by. For years I've had it in my head that in the very strange feud between Edge and Matt Hardy that their Steel Cage match at Unforgiven in September was the match to watch, their ladder match in October was just kind of okay, and their initial match here at SummerSlam was kind of disappointing, but I came away from this feeling somewhat satisfied.

The main thing I loved about this wrestling match was that it wasn't a wrestling match. Far too many times in WWE, they will build up these insane blood feuds filled with drama and hatred and things that would get a normal person arrested if they ever did them in the real world. Then, they would show up at the pay-per-view, people would be ready to see two men or women tear each other limb from limb, and be treated to a traditional wrestling match. If you hate someone that much, after everything they've done to you and/or your family, the last thing you're going to do in a fight is run the ropes are do a collar and elbow tie up.

This however was a fight. 80% of this match was strikes, two guys just trying to beat the other one up in a fit of hatred and fury. Was it clean? No, but that's the point. You aren't going to be thinking about hitting your cues or making sure a spot looks perfect in the middle of a fight are you? You're going to try and take the other person's head off, and that's what Edge and Matt did in this one. Even Edge hitting the Spear to the outside fit the vibe of the match because all that really is in theory is a tackle.

Then the blood started flowing after Matt landed on the top of the ring post, and from there it was even more scrappy. Matt trying to desperately to cover up while Edge swarms on him, and while the referee is checking on Matt, Edge straight boots him in the head, and given that he's taken more than enough blows to the head, the referee calls the match and that's it. Granted, I would have personally enjoyed this one even more if they went a couple of extra minutes just to get Matt back into it, but the abrupt nature of the ending is what would likely happen in a real fight. Both guys would be gassed, one of them would take a cheap shot, and it would finish when the other wasn't able to get up. It felt legit and real.

Edge vs. Matt Hardy from WWE SummerSlam 2005 was never going to win any match of the year awards, but it did what it needed to do. It was a blood feud with no rest holds and a lot hatred, just how it should have been.

Written by Sam Palmer