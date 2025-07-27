WWE Reportedly Cancels Late Night Event With Tony Hinchcliffe Over SummerSlam Weekend

As part of the 2025 SummerSlam festivities, WWE previously announced "WWE Late Night," a non-televised comedy event hosted by controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. "WWE Late Night" was scheduled to run from the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey. A new report, however, now indicates that it won't be running at all.

According to PWInsider, WWE has cancelled the "Late Night" special, with one source connected to the venue noting that ticket sales were "light." Ticketmaster confirmed this move on the event's official ticket page, writing "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund." WWE initially slotted "Late Night" for August 2 at 11pm ET, the same day as night one of SummerSlam.

Prior to being called off, the comedy event was set to involve a lineup of WWE Superstars, including "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, in addition to Hinchcliffe. On night two of SummerSlam, Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he lost in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

WWE fans know Hinchcliffe for his appearance behind the "WWE Raw" commentary desk this past April, which included him cracking jokes about the broken neck suffered by former WWE Champion Big E. Hinchcliffe also hosted the "The Roast of WrestleMania" at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Audio of this event later leaked across social media, with the likes of The Miz, Nia Jax, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman being heard as special guests.