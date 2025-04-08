Big E Reacts To Tony Hinchcliffe's WWE Raw Joke About His Neck

Among the more controversial aspects of WrestleMania 41 weekend is the "Roast of WrestleMania," an event hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who drew strong criticism last November when he made comments about Puerto Rico at a rally for Donald Trump that some saw as racist. Last night, Hinchcliffe raised eyebrows again, when he appeared at the "Raw" commentary desk, and cracked jokes alluding to WWE star Big E and the broken neck he suffered years ago.

By coincidence, Big E appeared on "Raw Recap" after the show, and was asked about Hinchcliffe's comments. The former WWE Champion seemed a bit uncomfortable, but ultimately tried to brush Hinchcliffe's joke off.

"At my age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you," Big E said. "Their opinion of you is not...has nothing to do with me. It's not my business. Look...say what you want, he was given a mic, he was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to. It's just...there's a lot of discourse. Often times, as a public figure, people will say things about you, whether they're jokes, whether they're not. And that is they're right.

"I...I think the one thing is, and I get it, I'm on here, it was said on the show. I'm supposed to talk, especially when things are mentioned about me, I should have an opinion on them. It's just, it is tiring to have to weigh in on everyone's opinion, or whatever they say. Look, I'm not hurt. I'm good...People...I want the discourse to happen without me. I really have no desire to weigh in on this. I didn't sign up for this. I wasn't aware of this. He did what he wanted to do. People signed off on it. It has nothing to do with me, truly."

