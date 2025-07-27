Backstage News On WWE Status Of Alberto El Patron After Being Forced To Leave AAA

Ever since WWE purchased Mexican promotion AAA in April 2025, many fans have wondered if former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, now known as Alberto El Patron, would be one of the stars to travel north of the border and be featured on WWE programming. These thoughts were only amplified on July 25 as El Patron lost a match to El Mesias at an AAA TV taping, with the stipulation being that El Patron would be forced to leave AAA if he lost. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, the potential WWE return of Alberto Del Rio doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was told by WWE sources that there has been a distinct lack of interest in using El Patron, despite the man himself claiming that WWE have been interest in bringing him back, to the point where he even told other members of the AAA roster that he was considered as a surprise entrant for the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match. WWE have made a conscious effort to not mention El Patron when AAA is brought up on TV so they don't arouse any sort of suspicion, and that one WWE higher up said that if the company wanted him back, he would have already been used.

This caused something of a problem for WWE when El Patron dropped the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo Del Vikingo on May 31, as well as their rematch on June 15, as the Mexican fans weren't happy about Vikingo dethroning El Patron as the AAA fans see the former WWE Champion as their biggest star. However, WWE saw this as a short-term problem with a long-term benefit, and that over time fans would simply get over the idea of El Patron as champion as it looks as if there is no chance he is ever appearing on WWE TV again.