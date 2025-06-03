Backstage Report On Situation Between WWE & Alberto Del Rio

A question on many fans' minds after WWE's acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide was whether or not the company would be willing to work with its former AAA Mega Champion, and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Alberto Del Rio, also known as Alberto El Patron. Del Rio had been previously involved with the law when he was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault back in May 2020, but the felony charges were dropped due to a missing witness. The question seemed to be answered when Del Rio dropped the Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo ahead of Worlds Collide. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," there's only one person whose opinion on the former champion matters.

"I know people that are very, very high on him and I know people who are not very, very high on him," Meltzer said. "Basically it comes down to one guy and that's Levesque, and I don't know what his thoughts are on Alberto. I mean, as far as in the ring, Alberto, I mean at the caliber of the guys now, he's not there. Not at all. As far as persona? He's pretty damn good... As far as his track record? Pretty damn bad. So, we'll see. But, it is WWE and he does have no convictions and that is very often how they look at it.

Meltzer questioned whether WWE actually needs Del Rio alongside the bad publicity he may bring. Vikingo will defend the gold at Worlds Collide against Chad Gable. As of this writing, Del Rio is not booked for a match on the show and there has been no word on it he will make an appearance.

