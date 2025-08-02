Wildest Signs WWE Crowds Ever Held Up On TV

There are a lot of things that have been lost in professional wrestling over the years, even when it comes to the crowd. For many years, you would see flashbulbs from everyone's cameras whenever someone hit a finishing move or did a signature pose. Certain chants have fallen by the wayside in favor of "This Is Awesome," or when the crowd really enjoys something, "This Is Wrestling," and old ladies in the front row are no longer trying to swing their handbags at heels who have wronged their beloved babyfaces, as they want to take matters into their own hands.

One thing that hasn't been lost, albeit a little toned down over the years, is the creative homemade signs fans bring to events. During the height of the Attitude or Ruthless Aggression eras, when the pyro at the start of the show had ceased and the bright lights lit up the crowd, you were met with thousands upon thousands of signs of all different shapes, sizes, and colors, each displaying a different message. Some would be made to support someone's favorite wrestler, others would be made so that someone watching at home could easily spot their friends and family, and then there are some that were simply made to make people laugh.

But what happens when a sign breaks out of its surroundings and catches the eyes of the viewing audience for a different reason? What happens when a sign gets so much coverage that it becomes part of a storyline? What happens when a sign is so wildly outrageous that it becomes an iconic piece of wrestling fan culture and even develops a cult-like following of its own? That's what we're here to talk about today.

So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through the many arenas and venues that WWE has held events in to find some of the weirdest and wildest fan signs of all time.