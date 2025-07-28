Matt Cardona Plans To 'Milk' WWE Shoutout For All Its Worth

John Cena, uncharacteristically, mentioned a few former WWE stars during a segment with CM Punk, and one of the stars he referred to, Matt Cardona, has discussed that moment.

In what is now being described as a reverse pipebomb, Cena name-dropped a few TNA and AEW stars in his promo. Cardona recalled his reaction to it and how he wanted to capitalize on it.

"I was at a TNA show, actually, so I was not watching. And Matt Cardona is going to milk this for all it's worth, you know. So like, I have a t-shirt right now. 'Hey, Matt Cardona,' you know, right away put that up there. That weekend at GCW, I went up on the turnbuckle and said, 'Hey, John Cena,' you know, got that clip going viral on the internet. Like, I'm all about milking any moment I can till there's no milk left. Do you know what I'm saying? I had no idea that was coming. I don't know why he did it. I certainly appreciate it. John, I'd consider a friend. So maybe he was throwing me a bone. Whatever he was doing," he said to "Sports Illustrated."

Cardona stated that he doesn't know why Cena randomly mentioned him during his promo, but he has heard a few theories as to why he did it.

"I don't need to ask. I don't need to know why," he said. "If you know anything about the promo he was doing, it was kind of spoofing the CM Punk pipebomb, where CM Punk years prior had said hello to people off camera who didn't work there. Whether he was doing that — and then I've seen some other conspiracy theorists where like the MC, the Matt is supposed to stand for somebody else, and the Nick is supposed to ... I don't care. He said my name and I milked it."

He revealed that he messaged Cena and thanked him for bringing him up, but didn't ask him why — and doesn't care too.