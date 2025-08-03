Mercedes Mone Compares AEW All In 2025 To WWE WrestleMania Moment

Mercedes Mone battled Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship in the co-main event of AEW All In: Texas. It was Mone's highest profile match since departing from WWE, and most fans seem to think the two women delivered in the spot.

Mone is no stranger to high profile matches. She is one of the few women in the history of the industry that can say she main-evented a WrestleMania.

Mone writes in her "MoneMag" blog about how she compares her match at All In with her match at WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair.

"This past week, I co-headlined AEW's All In, and people have been asking me how that compares emotionally to main-eventing WWE's WrestleMania. The truth? You can't compare them. Not because one is better than the other, but because they represent two very different promotions and two completely different eras in my life."

She would continue on about the specialness of her getting to main event WrestleMania.

"Main eventing WrestleMania was a childhood dream I never thought would come true. To be honest, no one ever let me believe it was possible. But deep down, I kept that dream alive, and when it finally happened, it felt surreal—like I was living in someone else's fairy tale."

Mone emphasized that while WrestleMania was a culmination of years of ambition and barriers being broken, All In represented the freedom she now feels in AEW. The match with Storm was important to her not just because of the stakes, but because it showcased who she is today, both as a performer and as a woman with control over her own career.

