WWE Fans Swear This Stacked SummerSlam Will Never Be Topped
There have been a few undeniable classics among the many editions of WWE SummerSlam over the years, from 1992 in London's Wembley Stadium to SummerSlam 2005, which featured Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's ladder match and a Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels main event. However, SummerSlam 2002 just might overtake the others in popularity with fans.
The show took place in Long Island's Nassau Coliseum, with a card that was stacked almost top-to-bottom, including only one match that could arguably be considered filler: The Undertaker vs. Test. Apart from that, the event was loaded with talent, serving as a reminder of just how good fans had it in the early 2000s.
WWE had just implemented the brand split a few months before, so this was one of the first major events to have separate rosters and storylines for both "Raw" and "SmackDown." Opinions regarding the split became divided over time, and the company had already started bending the rules by having performers switch brands, but the divide was still relatively strong at this point.
Segments throughout the show played up the competition between Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff as the heads of the two brands, with the two sharing an office backstage. There were also separate commentary teams covering the matches for each respective show, starting off with Michael Cole and Taz for "SmackDown" before Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were out to cover duties for the red brand.
A packed undercard full of legendary names
The 2002 edition of SummerSlam begins with a historic moment. In the very first match, Rey Mysterio made his WWE pay-per-view debut, wrestling against Kurt Angle for roughly 10 minutes. Angle went on to win via submission, but Mysterio impressed the crowd; it marked a memorable milestone for the former WCW star as he established himself in a new promotion. It's a fast-paced match, and the show's momentum doesn't slow down from there.
Next up, the show offered a series of matches involving phenomenal wrestlers: Ric Flair vs. Chris Jericho, Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero, Christian and Lance Storm vs. Booker T and Goldust, and Rob Van Dam vs. Chris Benoit. Most of these performers were already considered legends in the ring, while others would have their reputation grow to those heights in later years. They all performed together on this hot August night, helping the show stand out in the minds of fans in the years since.
One of the blemishes on the card is the aforementioned Undertaker vs. Test match, though even that served the purpose of giving the audience a short break before the impressive home stretch. While the show's first half would've been enough to make it a success, it's the final two matches that push the show into contendership for the best SummerSlam ever.
Two headlining matches cap off a memorable SummerSlam
In the penultimate match of the night, Shawn Michaels ended his temporary retirement by wrestling his first WWE bout in four years. His opponent was, appropriately, Triple H. The two former D-Generation X partners kicked off a heated feud after Michaels accepted an offer from Kevin Nash to join the NWO, causing Triple H to attack his friend. Their non-sanctioned match at SummerSlam was a near-perfect way to get Michaels back into action, and it'll undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best matches of both men's careers.
Most wrestlers would have a difficult time following up the chaos from Michaels vs. Triple H, but most wrestlers aren't The Rock and Brock Lesnar. This was the one and only time The Rock and Lesnar wrestled a televised singles match, and it did not disappoint. In the end, Lesnar won and sent The Rock off to begin his rise in Hollywood.
SummerSlam 2002 isn't perfect. There were some bouts that fell short, and there wasn't a single women's match on the card, despite the roster featuring Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly among others. Still, it stands out as one of the more memorable editions of the PPV, with some excellent headline matches and storylines, and plenty of effort from the performers on the undercard.