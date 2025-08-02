WWE Fans Swear This Stacked SummerSlam Will Never Be Topped

There have been a few undeniable classics among the many editions of WWE SummerSlam over the years, from 1992 in London's Wembley Stadium to SummerSlam 2005, which featured Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's ladder match and a Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels main event. However, SummerSlam 2002 just might overtake the others in popularity with fans.

The show took place in Long Island's Nassau Coliseum, with a card that was stacked almost top-to-bottom, including only one match that could arguably be considered filler: The Undertaker vs. Test. Apart from that, the event was loaded with talent, serving as a reminder of just how good fans had it in the early 2000s.

WWE had just implemented the brand split a few months before, so this was one of the first major events to have separate rosters and storylines for both "Raw" and "SmackDown." Opinions regarding the split became divided over time, and the company had already started bending the rules by having performers switch brands, but the divide was still relatively strong at this point.

Segments throughout the show played up the competition between Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff as the heads of the two brands, with the two sharing an office backstage. There were also separate commentary teams covering the matches for each respective show, starting off with Michael Cole and Taz for "SmackDown" before Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were out to cover duties for the red brand.