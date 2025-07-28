Bully Ray Questions The Idea That John Cena's WWE Heel Turn Didn't Work

Ever since John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year, fan reaction to his retirement storyline and championship run has been mixed-to-negative online. However, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray defended Cena's heel run, stating that the wrestler has done his best to make a difficult situation work.

"What metric in the WWE right now is showing you that the Cena heel turn did not work?" Bully asked his co-host Dave LaGreca. "I don't know what John Cena could possibly do to go out there and definitively get booed by everybody in the arena, because it is John Cena."

Because of how Cena has been booked and presented throughout his career, there are a number of WWE fans that Bully believes will continue to cheer for Cena, no matter what he does onscreen. While he hasn't been the biggest fan of all aspects of Cena's retirement storyline, Bully doesn't believe it should be deemed a failure simply because some fans haven't stopped cheering for the wrestler.

"John Cena has gotten a mixed reaction [across] his entire career," Bully continued. "People enjoy being a part of the mixed reaction. I wouldn't be surprised if some people are a part of both reactions. So I don't know what John could possibly do or say that would make the entire WWE universe go, 'Yes, we hate you.'"

According to Bully, Cena has succeeded by pulling talking points from the past, such as blaming the fans for his behavior. The difference for Bully is that Cena is doing it better than it's been done before.

