WWE Star Chad Gable's MLB Interview Contains Telling Reveal

Chad Gable suffered a serious rotator cuff injury a few months back that will most likely put him out of action for the remainder of the year and possibly through the early part of next year. While WWE has yet to confirm a return date, the nature of the injury typically requires several months of recovery.

Fans had their first Gable sighting in a while when a reporter for the Minnesota Twins spotted him and his family taking in a little matinee baseball at Target Field. The Twins.TV X account posted a clip of the interview where Gable made a comment that seems to have confused the WWE universe.

"So, back in April, I had my first singles match at WrestleMania. So, in WWE terms, that's like the end all be all show, right? So that was sort of a crowning moment so far in my WWE career."

What is baffling to wrestling fans is that the above statement is simply false. Gable has yet to have a match at the grandest stage of them all. In fact, even the recently debuted, world renowned luchador El Grande Americano made his WrestleMania debut before Gable.

Despite Michael Cole's best efforts to link Gable and Americano, the legendary high flyer continues to make appearances on WWE and AAA programming while Gable is on the shelf, proving Cole wrong time and time again.

Gable's false memory is concerning, but hopefully it's a temporary side effect of whatever medication he's taking during his recovery, and we'll see Gable back at 100% in the near future.

