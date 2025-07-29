Kevin Nash Names Hulk Hogan Choice That Created 'Hornets' Nest' In WWE Locker Room

WWE legend Kevin Nash has remembered his first interaction with Hulk Hogan in WWE, during a time when Hogan had created some tension backstage in the promotion.

Nash, during a recent edition of "Kliq This," reminisced about Hogan and his career following his passing, and discussed the time when Hogan wasn't interested in putting over Bret Hart in 1993.

"I don't know what the date is of the first King of the Ring, but the first King of the Ring was at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. And that's where he wouldn't put Bret over, and there was like a backlash with all the boys because at that point the old guard had started to leave, you know, they started going to WCW, right?" he recalled.

Nash stated that Hogan's indifferent attitude towards Hart and his disinterest in putting him over caused some friction in the locker room. Hogan and Nash's time together in WWE lasted just a week as "The Hulkster" quit WWE and later joined WCW.

"So seven days later, we're in Dayton, Ohio, and this is the first time I'm in the locker room with Hulk, and we exchange any kind of — because I guess the term would be — pleasantries. But you know, I just introduced myself to him as I was taught by Jody Hamilton. But, man, there was like — it was so political right away, you know? It was like a hornet's nest in that locker room. I'm a week in it. It's like, he won't put Brett over, but he'll put Yoko over. And they had that kind of a screw job finish. And then he was gone."

Nash and Hogan, though, reunited in WCW, and in a big way, as they formed the nWo, which went on to become one of the most influential groups in pro wrestling history.