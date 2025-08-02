The Only Title WWE Allowed Celebrities To Win

Although WWE is no stranger to having celebrities appear inside the squared circle, it's very rare that a singer, actor, or athlete captures a championship while competing for the promotion. Logan Paul, who has become a part-time wrestler along with maintaining his social media presence, is something of an exception, as Paul became United States Champion in 2023. However, there's one title that WWE not only allowed celebrities to win, but occasionally even let them hold for an extended period of time.

In 2019, WWE introduced the 24/7 Title, which could be defended anytime, any place and was open to all competitors, regardless of gender or employment status with the company. This meant anyone from ring announcers to interviewers could also win the championship, and eventually WWE would begin to experiment with having celebrities capture the title, as Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski both became 24/7 Champion.

In February of 2021, Bad Bunny defeated Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 Title during a backstage segment on "WWE Raw." Just seconds earlier, Tozawa had defeated R-Truth, but Bad Bunny's partner at the time, Damian Priest, would attack Tozawa and ordered the rapper to go for the pin. Bad Bunny would end up having one of the longer 24/7 Title reigns in WWE history, having held the championship for 28 days before dropping it to R-Truth.

Gronkowski's victory is arguably more memorable, as he won the 24/7 Title during WrestleMania 36 by diving off a balcony onto a sea of wrestlers and eventually pinning Mojo Rawley. Similarly to Bad Bunny, Gronkowski had a longer reign than expected, as he held the title for 67 days before also being defeated by R-Truth, who snuck up on the former New England Patriot in his backyard dressed as a gardener, and surprised him by rolling him up to pickup the win.