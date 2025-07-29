Eric Bischoff Details WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Condition Weeks Before His Death

Bischoff's visit, which he says was a few days later, was similar to their phone conversation, with Hogan coming off tired and weak, but still spirited, wanting to know more about how Real American Freestyle was doing. While not revealing too much, Bischoff did state that Hogan struggled to talk due to his surgery, which he says saw doctors move around Hogan's larynx. He also said Hogan was on oxygen and in the care of a nurse, who was monitoring his CO2 levels.

Bischoff also disclosed his and Hogan's last exchange as he was leaving, and that it was again focused on Real American Freestyle, with Hogan wanting to contribute to promotion and interviews alongside Bischoff, despite his condition.

"I said 'I'll tell you what,'" Bischoff said. "'I'm going to call over the chat. There's some things that we'll see if we can get you on and get you on some interviews.' Now I knew damn good and well, and then, obviously, I didn't know what was going to happen, but I knew it was going to be quite a while before he was ready to do interviews. He knew it too. But he said 'Brother, I can't wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple of weeks.' But he said 'I'll be good on the phone. So you can set some stuff up for me on the phone.' He was so anxious to get back to work."

