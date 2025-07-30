Damian Priest Would Welcome Bad Bunny Back To WWE

WWE fans last saw Bad Bunny in action when he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. Since then, the Grammy award-winning rapper has resumed his regular work in the music world while also picking up some on-screen appearances in "Happy Gilmore 2" and "Saturday Night Live." During a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," Priest addressed the possibility of Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) returning to a wrestling ring on WWE television.

"Whenever he's ready. That's up to him, as far as when he's ready physically and mentally," Priest said. "Easy for me to say next week, but he has to be actually ready and I know the way he is. He'd want to do it properly and train properly. So, whenever he's down, you know he's always welcome, right? For both his matches, I had a lot to do with his training. So, obviously, I'm always down to help him out whenever he's ready."

Bunny made his in-ring debut in triumphant fashion as he and Priest bested The Miz and John Morrison in tag team competition at WrestleMania 37. The following year, Bunny entered the Men's Royal Rumble from the number 27 position and survived until the final five competitors. After that, he returned for Backlash, which emanated from his home territory of Puerto Rico.

Earlier this year, Bunny revealed his desire to step into the squared circle at least one more time, specifically with the aim of scaring his mother. He also confirmed that his team keeps in contact with WWE, which suggests that the door for a potential comeback remains open on their end too.

