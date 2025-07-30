Tatum Paxley Gifted WWE NXT Women's NA Title Match By The Culling

Tatum Paxley will challenge Sol Ruca for the Women's North American Championship next week on "WWE NXT" after The Culling's Shawn Spears got her the match following the stable's tag team match victory last week. Spears let Paxley know how proud of her he was in a backstage segment during Tuesday's episode of the developmental brand, much to the chagrin of Paxley's "best friend" Izzi Dame.

Paxley scored the victory for The Culling by getting the pin on Zaria when she, Dame, Spears, and Niko Vance defeated Ruca, Zaria, and the NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

During Tuesday's segment, Paxley let Dame know she wanted to challenge for the Women's NA Championship following their tag victory, but Dame said she needed to pin the champion to get the opportunity. That's when Spears and Vance appeared to let Paxley know she had the match. Dame quickly changed her tune and said that The Culling would be ringside for the bout.