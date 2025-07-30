Ric Flair Remembers Final Conversation With WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair recalled his last conversation with his friend Hulk Hogan, in which he warned "The Hulkster" about a business deal he was getting into.

Flair and Hogan shared a close friendship, with "The Nature Boy" speaking emotionally about how the recently departed star helped him during his tough times. The WWE Hall of Famer said in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he spoke to Hogan a month ago, to tell him to be careful about a business deal.

"I called him three times and talked to him in the last month because I thought he was getting involved in a situation that would not — is not right for him business-wise 'cause I knew who he was getting in business with, and you know for once he didn't heed my warning and then he got hit with that $10 million lawsuit. I mean, that's a lot, you know," he said.

Flair praised Hogan's business acumen, as well as his kindness, emphasizing that he had been involved with Make-A-Wish before it became popular. He further added that Hogan didn't disclose any health issues that he had during the call. He revealed that he had called Jimmy Hart a day before Hogan's passing to ask him about his condition.

"No, not at all [Hogan didn't speak about his health issues when they talked]. He never mentioned it at all. The guy that brought me awareness to it was Jimmy Hart, 'cause Jimmy and I have been close forever, and you know he's — I'm sure he's devastated right now. But I literally talked to Jimmy the day before he passed, and he said Hulk was fine, and then the next day we all got the news."

Flair believes that the numerous surgeries and replacements Hogan endured over the years finally took their toll, resulting in his passing.