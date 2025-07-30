Ric Flair Says Vince McMahon Tried To Poach Him For WWE Expansion

Ric Flair has opened up about rejecting an offer from WWE to join them in the '80s, and has explained why he turned down Vince McMahon.

Flair was one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling in the '80s, around the same time when McMahon and WWE were expanding all over the States. "The Nature Boy," though, wasn't keen on joining WWE as he revealed during his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he declined McMahon's deal to sign with them in 1986, where he was to face Randy Savage.

"Vince wanted me to come starting in '86. I was so close to the Four Horsemen, and we were selling out everywhere and having a great time and [I was] very loyal to my friends. And I just — the first time he wanted me to come in was to wrestle Savage at SummerSlam in '86. I just couldn't get myself to leave. I just, you know, when you live with, literally travel with people every day, and you become attached to your lifestyle and the enjoyment of working. For me, the only time I was ever miserable was because of a promoter, not because of the guys I was wrestling and, you know, everybody said I was getting too old or I was getting too slow or — you know the bulls**t. I lived it."

The veteran star could be referring to WrestleMania in 1986, WrestleMania 2, as the first SummerSlam took place in 1988.

Flair did eventually make it to WWE, joining the promotion in 1991, and a few months later won the WWE Championship after winning the Royal Rumble match. Further in the interview, Flair stated that his confidence was boosted whenever he was in the presence of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, individuals whom he has praised in the past, too.