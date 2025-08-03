Jim Ross Relitigates Decision To Keep Hulk Hogan Out Of WWE WrestleMania 18 Main Event

The wrestling world continues to react to the recent passing of Hulk Hogan, one of the main catalysts for pro wrestling's ascension to the mainstream. Chiming in this time is WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who made an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" to speak about Hogan's legacy on the business.

During the conversation, Ross was asked specifically about WrestleMania 18, which featured one of the most impactful matches of the past 25 years – "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan vs The Rock. When people think of WrestleMania 18 in Toronto, they think about that match and the electric atmosphere it created.

However, in a fact that will undoubtedly be on a question card in a future wrestling trivia game, it wasn't Hogan and Rock that ended the show. Instead, it was the oft forgotten WWE Championship match between Triple H and Chris Jericho.

"That was a tough decision, with the world title, and two big stars like Hunter and Jericho," Ross said. "I had asked that question [on what match would main event] earlier and I got a skeptical answer from some of the big shots that said we're gonna close it with the title. And that was the foundation for making that decision, is that the world title is at stake, and that was considered bigger than Hogan and Rock, and I didn't agree with that."

Ross admits that while he thought Hogan-Rock should have main evented, even he didn't know how well that match was going to play out.

"I didn't know it [Hogan vs Rock] was gonna be that good. And I sure as hell didn't know that the audience was gonna react to that particular presentation. At the end of the day, it worked out fine."

During the podcast, Ross calls Hogan the greatest babyface in the history of pro wrestling.

