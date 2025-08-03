Bishop Dyer Details 'Biggest Compliment' From Working WWE Saudi Show With Hulk Hogan

The reactions continue to pour in regarding the untimely passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Hogan was instrumental in the globalization of the pro wrestling industry and therefore had a monumental impact on many pro wrestlers who came after him.

One of those such wrestlers is Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE. Dyer was on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss the interactions he had with Hogan at a WWE Saudi Arabia show.

"They were always really good," Dyer said. "I had a lot of great interactions. I think, for me, the biggest compliment you can get as a professional wrestler is if someone wants to work with you, and is of great magnitude in the confines of the ring like Hulk. And he always told me if he could ever get his hip right or his back right, you would be a guy I'd want to get in the ring with, because I know you're gonna keep me safe, I know you're not gonna hurt me. And that was something I prided myself on."

Dyer sums up that these words of encouragement meant more coming from Hogan, noting that advice or praise always mean more coming from a legend of the business.

"To hear that from someone like him, that would put his life in my hands in the confines of a WWE ring, is pretty special to hear."

Also on the podcast, Dyer talked about two top stars in WWE who share the trustworthiness that Hogan praised Dyer for, noting that their success comes from their unselfishness.

