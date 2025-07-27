Bishop Dyer Says These Top WWE Stars Are That Good Because 'They're Not Selfish'

Bishop Dyer, FKA Baron Corbin in WWE, has named Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as two stars who are team players who look to elevate everyone.

On "Busted Open," host Dave LaGreca once again took a shot at Goldberg for his selfish comments following his match against Gunther, which prompted Dyer to talk about two stars who are the complete opposite.

"In this business, there are always going to be people that are selfish, and they want to make it about them," he began. "I'm gonna go on Seth and Roman. The reason they are who they are, and why they are so good and will go down as Hall of Famers and all of those things, is because they're not selfish people. Those dudes want to elevate everybody they're in the ring with, and they want to elevate the business no matter what," the former WWE star said.

Dyer spoke about a segment he was involved in with Reigns in WWE — one that was frowned upon by many and could have been an embarrassing moment for Reigns — where Dyer threw dog food at him to highlight Reigns' unselfish nature. He stated that both stars will be team players until they call time on their careers.

"You think Roman wanted me to cover him in dog food? No, nobody did. But he goes, 'Yeah man, if it helps the show, helps the feud, let's go.' Like, the difference between those guys and other people is they always want to elevate everyone around them and the business at the same time, and they'll do it until the day they retire. They've never made it about them, and that's why they are the stars that they are. So I think that's what separates people in this world," added Dyer.

Over the last few years, both stars helped put the spotlight on the younger or less prominent stars that they have feuded with.