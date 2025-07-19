Bully Ray On Goldberg Comment About WWE SNME: 'Why The F*** Would You Say That?'

Bully Ray has lashed out at Goldberg's comments post his retirement match against Gunther, criticizing the Hall of Famer for burying WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

Following his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg complained on Ariel Helwani's podcast that he was unhappy at his speech being cut. During the interview, he also addressed laughing after receiving a chop from Gunther in the match, stating that he did so because it didn't hurt, a comment which has rankled Ray.

"Chops are something that have been prostituted in wrestling for a long time, right? We see guys and girls chop each other, where the talent doesn't even register the impact from the blow. But who has the most credible chop in all of pro wrestling right now? Gunther. Why the f**k would you say that? The guy with the most credible chop in all of wrestling, who's in his prime, who you're getting over, [you say] how his chop didn't affect you? You laughed at it and said, 'Oh, I thought it would hurt more,'" said Ray on "Busted Open." "Why did you go out of your way to bury Gunther? But you know what? I don't even know if he realises he's burying Gunther in protecting himself and his own character and ego."

Ray was bewildered why Goldberg tried to put down the match, which he believes was a positive for the Hall of Famer. He asserted that Goldberg should have only talked about his speech being cut off by WWE as a negative of his retirement match, rather than the match itself.

"If you felt slighted by the end of the show, where you didn't get to say everything that you wanted to say, and there was only 30 seconds left, and that really bothered you, then tell me that's what really bothered you. But you loved everything else," Ray added.

Goldberg said in the aforementioned interview that he is happy with his performance, but not the send-off that he received.