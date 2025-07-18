Why Goldberg Apologizes To Gunther Following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg wrestled WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in what would be the final match of the former's in-ring career. While appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Goldberg noted that "The Ring General" was a delight to work with for the occasion. Still, one aspect of the match left Goldberg feeling regretful, so much so that he later apologized to GUNTHER.

"Number one, I clipped him once with a right hand. Number two, I laughed when he chopped me," Goldberg said. "I didn't know what to expect because you feel these chops throughout your career a little bit and they're loud. Looks like they hurt. You look at the skin and leaves some good marks. It's devastating looking. It's a great work punch. I thought it was going to hurt more, that's all. It just startled me. I didn't mean to do that. I really apologized. It's not a rib. I'm not trying to downplay his move. It caught me off guard. I completely broke character."

In the past, GUNTHER's chops have left opponents like Sheamus and Pat McAfee with burning red chests. In that moment of contact at SNME, however, Goldberg appeared unbothered. Nevertheless, GUNTHER went on to win the match with a sleeper hold to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship and close the book on the WWE Hall of Famer's 28-year in-ring career.

"To be able to have my last match with him, it was freaking awesome," Goldberg added. "The kid is extremely talented. Man, I would love to have a chop fest with him and have ten more of those matches because each one you do with him is better."

