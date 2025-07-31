Bully Ray Illustrates Gray Areas In WHC Title Match At WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE legend Bully Ray has previewed the Gunther and CM Punk match ahead of SummerSlam, assessing what could happen, as well as Seth Rollins' potential involvement.

Ray stated that the fans are firmly behind Punk during a recent edition of "Busted Open," but pointed out that a quick loss could result in Punk losing whatever equity he has built up.

"I don't think Punk can let his fans down in the WWE. I think the fanbase will be on Punk's side, no matter what. Now, if Gunther goes out there and he does to CM Punk what he does to Goldberg and just hooks on a sleeper hold and puts him to sleep, and Punk loses, it's kind of hard to still have that same amount of, you know, drive and ambition for our babyface," he said. "But Punk's had a lot of goodwill built up. He's got a lot of equity, babyface equity."

There's been speculation that Seth Rollins' injury is not real and that he could interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match. If that happens, Ray would like to see Punk win the title and lose it to Rollins. If there's no Rollins return, the Hall of Famer believes there's ample time for a Punk world title run.

"If Seth Rollins is healthy, I want to see a Seth Rollins cash-in after CM Punk wins the championship. If Seth Rollins is not involved in this, then I just want to see the type of wrestling match I think I can see from Punk and Gunther," Ray added. "Is this the right time for the payoff with CM Punk? I'm not sure. I think the right time for a CM Punk payoff is when he starts saying, 'Man, if I don't do this now, I don't know when I'm ever going to get it done because father time is not on my side.'"

Ray added that he's not sure who will emerge victorious in the match, but is sure Gunther will not cheat his way to a win.