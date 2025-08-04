Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer Calls Hulk Hogan & This HOFer The 'First Global Superstars'

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer has discussed the impact of Hulk Hogan, naming him and Andre the Giant as two of the first global stars.

Dyer, FKA Baron Corbin, was recently asked about the impact of Hogan on pro wrestling following his demise. He stated on "Busted Open" that Hogan and his long-time rival, Andre helped WWE become global and were two stars who were instrumental in transforming wrestling.

"I mean, I just, him [Hogan] and Andre were, in a sense, the first global Superstars, you know. They're the ones that took it from territories and throughout the U.S. and became global," Dyer began. "I mean, you even watch stuff from like when Hulk worked in Japan, and it was crazy because he's like doing technical wrestling. And he was so talented at what he did in the ring, and they just kind of made it a global entity at the time. When you think about, you know, Vince having to mortgage everything and putting it all on WrestleMania, and like, without people who outreached that wrestling bubble, that probably would've never happened."

Dyer stated that legends like The Rock and Steve Austin followed in Hogan and Andre's footsteps, taking WWE — and pro wrestling — to greater heights.

"We owe our careers, superstars now and in the future, we owe our careers to the pioneers, the original pioneers to this. They are the reason it still is what it is," he added.

Another former WWE star, Matt Hardy, also believes that Hogan played a key role in making pro wrestling a mainstream form of entertainment, while pointing out how his controversies impacted his legacy.