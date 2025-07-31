Tommy Dreamer Is Getting 'Concerned' That WWE Isn't As High On This Star Anymore

One of the breakout stars of The Bloodline saga, which Paul Heyman calls WWE's greatest storyline, was "Main Event" Jey Uso. Prior to his involvement with Roman Reigns, Jey's character was interchangeable with his brother Jimmy. He was no doubt already a tag team legend, but fans could never have expected how popular he would become as an individual.

His hilarious chemistry with Sami Zayn and the subliminal, deep-seated undertones of the dynamic between him and his cousin, the then face of the company, Roman Reigns, made for compelling television every week during The Bloodline's run on top. An argument can be made that Jey was the MVP, or at least the biggest beneficiary, of the faction.

Meanwhile, post-Bloodline Jey Uso has been an interesting character study to say the least. While one can argue that his crowd reactions have never been hotter, he also had a disappointing run as World Heavyweight Champion and some of his biggest matches, like his bout with Jimmy at WrestleMania 40, were critically panned.

On "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer, an avid supporter of Uso, contemplates if WWE still sees him as a top guy.

"I keep saying this, I'm getting concerned. I do not know why, maybe somebody can help me, Jey Uso did not come out through the crowd, not once but twice tonight. I'm worried about, are they not seeing this guy as a top act. I know he came in sort of from the side, maybe because he came from the [Hogan] tribute, but that crowd was insane for him, and the guy is one of your top acts as a babyface, and entrance is a massive part of his deal, and he didn't get it not once but twice."

Jey Uso will team with Roman Reigns to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker this weekend at SummerSlam.

