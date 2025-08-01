Jim Ross: Wrestlers Used To Look First For Hulk Hogan's Name On Cards, Not Their Own

Wrestlers and personalities continue to react to the passing of Hulk Hogan. As stories continue to come out about "The Hulkster," Jim Ross hopped on "Busted Open Radio," to discuss what Hogan meant to the industry.

"What he brought to the table and what he demonstrated to his fellow performers is that if you have charisma and you keep yourself in decent condition, you have a fighting chance to become a star," Ross said. "Charisma is the bottom line, and he had trainloads of charisma, he really did."

Ross highlights the monetary importance of Hogan and how other wrestlers wanted to see his name on the cards they were performing on.

"I remember talking to talents many times, who got their booking sheets for the week and the first thing they looked for was not their name, but Hogan's name, 'cause they were hopeful that they would be on the card that Hogan was headlining. Because if you're on his card, you have a chance to make a bigger payday than normal. I guarantee you'd make a bigger payday with Hogan than any member of the roster."

Few wrestlers have ever had the connection with fans that Hogan did. From kids in Hulkamania shirts to adults reliving their youth through the NWO, his larger-than-life persona made him a household name, and his legacy is forever tied to the rise of pro wrestling on a mainstream level.

Hogan recently received a 10-bell salute tribute on the July 28 edition of "Raw."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.