Mark Henry Notes One Thing Jellyroll Can't Learn At WWE Performance Center

The wrestling world is waiting with bated breath for the in-ring debut of recording artist Jelly Roll. The "Wild Ones" singer will team with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, or maybe The Miz, pending passport issues, on night 1 of this year's WWE SummerSlam. Paul and Roll came to blows on last week's "WWE SmackDown," and on "Busted Open After Dark," Mark Henry said the rap star still has a long way to go.

"The one thing that you can't teach is tolerance, and Jelly Roll took a kick to the stomach, and he went down like a house of cards. He's got to get tougher," Henry said. "That's the one critique. You gotta get on that ab work. You can see that he's in better shape...but when you lose that girth, you also lose some of that strength."

Henry thinks that Jelly Roll's partner, Randy Orton, is not going to settle for a partner who can't have his back when the going gets tough.

"If I was Jelly Roll. I would get on those ab balls. I would do a lot of twisting movements in my workouts," Henry said, even suggesting Jelly Roll let people throw medicine balls at his stomach, saying it will help Jelly Roll learn to absorb offense. "It's easy to teach somebody how to throw a punch, but can you teach somebody to take one?"

Despite Henry's qualms, WWE officials have seen no issue with Jelly Roll's progress in his in-ring training. Roll is currently training with Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.