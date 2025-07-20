Jelly Roll Reportedly Training With Three Top WWE Stars

Jelly Roll is on the road to New Jersey for SummerSlam, and he seems to be accompanied by some of WWE's finest. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the popular country singer and rapper has been seen training with The Undertaker, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and, interestingly, former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

While Roll has mentioned interacting with WWE's top stars at the Performance Center, further details about Jelly Roll's training regiment are unclear. It seems that Jelly Roll is progressing nicely in his in-ring journey, as Wrestling Observer praised Jelly Roll's Claymore sell following Drew McIntyre and ally Randy Orton's chaotic "Saturday Night's Main Event" match. Roll has even begun to take inspiration from his eldest mentor, as he was seen putting rival Logan Paul through a table with a Chokeslam on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jelly Roll is expected to put his training to use at SummerSlam, where he will team with Orton to go against McIntyre and Paul in tag team action.

Jelly Roll is not The Undertaker's first protege, as the WWE Hall of Famer has taken on a more mentorly role within WWE through his participation in WWE's reality competition series, "WWE Legends & Future Greats." As he helps train Jelly Roll, Fatu is preparing for his own SummerSlam match against Solo Sikoa, which will contest Sikoa's United States Championship inside a steel cage. Owens, while reportedly one of the top stars assisting in Jelly Roll's in-ring education, has not been seen on television since the build-up to WrestleMania 41 after confirming his need for neck surgery. While Owens recently underwent a successful operation, he is expected to be away from the ring for one full year.

SummerSlam will be hosted in New Jersey, from August 2 to 3.