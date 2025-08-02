The Roman Reigns Fast And Furious Cameo You Probably Missed

During the late 2010s, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the most active Hollywood actors at the time, having been featured in blockbuster films like "Jumanji," "Baywatch," and "Rampage" on a yearly basis. However, before the end of the decade, the "Fast & Furious" franchise was set to deliver its next release, and Johnson had plans to have his cousin and WWE star Roman Reigns involved in the movie.

In 2019, Johnson (Hobbs) starred alongside Jason Statham (Shaw) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," with Reigns playing the role of Mateo, Luke Hobbs' brother. Reigns would be prominently featured in the Battle of Samoa during the movie, which was a violent conflict between Luke Hobbs and his family in Samoa. Johnson hired Reigns to be in the film because he wanted a true representation of their Samoan heritage in the movie, while highlighting the bond they have together both on and off screen. Although his role in the film wasn't major, Reigns' cameo allowed him to showcase his WWE moveset during the battle, as he used some of his signature moves such as the Samoan Drop and the Spear. Johnson and Reigns also share a moment together at the end of the fight sequence, where both men are seen side by side together, with the "OTC" hitting his iconic in-ring gesture.

"Hobbs & Shaw" is still the biggest film Reigns has been featured in to date, but now that the he has entered his 40s, it's possible he would consider following in Johnson's footsteps and become more involved in cinema after his WWE in-ring career. Last year, Reigns stated that it would be a "waste" if he didn't give acting another try once he hangs up his boots, as he feels he can use the tools he learned in WWE and apply it to filmmaking.