Backstage Update On WWE's Acquisition Of AAA, Future Steps

It's so far been a gradual transition as WWE prepares its takeover of the Mexico-based wrestling promotion AAA, but according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," changes are going to start coming soon. WWE is set to officially take control as of midnight tonight, meaning last Friday's show was the final event booked by the company's old management.

One of the hottest topics of conversation online is regarding Alberto El Patron, who used to wrestle in WWE as Alberto Del Rio. Until recently, El Patron was AAA Mega Champion, but due to past allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence, there is some belief that WWE won't be interested in working with him again. According to Meltzer, there are differing points of view on the matter inside the promotion.

"There's many different people with many different ideas on Alberto," Meltzer said. "Everything from he's gone, which I don't expect, ... to he's going to the main roster, which I absolutely don't expect, but there are people who are pushing for that."

El Patron is viewed, at least by some, as the biggest star in AAA, and it sounds as though Meltzer expects him to maintain a role there. However, he's also heard there are plans to start focusing on younger talent rather than the more established stars, and other changes will be implemented.

"They want it to be a different style than NXT or WWE because they're trying to market it as something different for the American audience," Meltzer continued. "But they want the wrestlers to all learn American style, learn to do English promos, because the idea is that AAA, in their minds, is going to be akin to NXT."

According to Meltzer, WWE plans to open up a Performance Center in Mexico to work with AAA talent, with both Mexican and American instructors.

