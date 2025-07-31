Backstage Report On Issues With WWE Constructing SummerSlam 2025 Set

As WWE Superstars prepare for SummerSlam, also known as "The Biggest Party of The Summer," so do the construction and production crews. Unfortunately, the latter have run into some issues due to inclement weather hitting the tri-state area.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. On Thursday, New Jersey and parts of New York declared a State of Emergency as heavy storms swept across the land during the afternoon, with flash flood warnings also being issued. According to Fightful Select, this weather affected the schedule of construction for the WWE SummerSlam set, which includes a multi-tiered stage.

Around 2:15pm ET, crews were reportedly instructed to move off the field of MetLife. An additional shelter was then said to be put in place for them and the set. While it's unknown when construction for the SummerSlam set will continue, WWE officials still expect it to be totally finished in time for the opening night festivities on Saturday.

Fightful further noted that many flights heading to New Jersey and New York airports were either delayed or cancelled due to the weather. Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, with Giulia notably defending her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega. Night two of WWE SummerSlam on August 3 will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, the reigning titleholder. Elsewhere on night one, CM Punk will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.