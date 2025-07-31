WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Says Wrestling Lost 'A Mount Rushmore Guy'
The Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore topic has become a staple question during wrestler interviews, with many of the athletes taking the question very seriously. While the names listed often differ greatly, they've always been major contributors to the industry, such as the late Hulk Hogan. In the wake of the legend's sudden passing last week, Jeff Jarrett looked back on his legacy in Sports Entertainment and expressed how great Hogan's loss has affected the Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore discussion.
"I've never been a Mount Rushmore guy – I just...Because to each his own, and it's subjective, all that kind of stuff, but in a lot of ways I think we lost a Mount Rushmore guy of the industry, certainly on mine," Jarrett expressed during an episode of his "My World" podcast while reflecting on Hogan's passing. Jarrett then looked back at Hogan's uncanny ability to make people respond to him. "That's something, that I think, we've all kinda witnessed before his passing and certainly even after his passing is that Hulk Hogan engages emotion, almost like none other," he noted while looking back to the original video package that introduced Hogan to the wrestling territories.
Jeff Jarrett pointed out how Hulk Hogan had far better ability in ring than most fans knew
As Jeff Jarrett continued to look back at Hulk Hogan's career and the creation of Hulkamania through the wrestling territories, he quickly brought attention to the late veteran's Japan tenure, where many a fan has been shocked to see his in-ring ability to this day. "Folks that [say] 'Oh, Hogan could never work!' well, he may not be able to do what we call 'classic [working]'...Go watch some Japan matches and watch Hogan move," Jarrett urged, adding that fans could even see some more working from the Hulkster during his early work as a heel with Andre the Giant.
"Without Vince or without Hogan...I just don't think there is a substitute, I think that's part of the magic, and I think at the end of the day that's why, in a lot of ways, we are doing this podcast today because I think that is the importance of those two teaming up and having the vision," Jarrett added. Lastly, when ultimately looking back at Hogan's prime, Jarrett described him as the "center piece" of WWE and proclaimed that he introduced many people to Sports Entertainment around the world. "Hulk Hogan was really the lead act that broke so many things."
