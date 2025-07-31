WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Says Wrestling Lost 'A Mount Rushmore Guy'

As Jeff Jarrett continued to look back at Hulk Hogan's career and the creation of Hulkamania through the wrestling territories, he quickly brought attention to the late veteran's Japan tenure, where many a fan has been shocked to see his in-ring ability to this day. "Folks that [say] 'Oh, Hogan could never work!' well, he may not be able to do what we call 'classic [working]'...Go watch some Japan matches and watch Hogan move," Jarrett urged, adding that fans could even see some more working from the Hulkster during his early work as a heel with Andre the Giant.

"Without Vince or without Hogan...I just don't think there is a substitute, I think that's part of the magic, and I think at the end of the day that's why, in a lot of ways, we are doing this podcast today because I think that is the importance of those two teaming up and having the vision," Jarrett added. Lastly, when ultimately looking back at Hogan's prime, Jarrett described him as the "center piece" of WWE and proclaimed that he introduced many people to Sports Entertainment around the world. "Hulk Hogan was really the lead act that broke so many things."

