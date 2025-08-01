WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/29/2025

After posting inconsistent ratings throughout July, last week "WWE NXT" drew one of its best numbers of the year, pulling in 747,000 viewers for an episode that featured an appearance from The Undertaker and Blake Monroe's singles debut on the brand. Unfortunately, "NXT" was unable to reach the 700,000 viewer threshold this past Tuesday, but they still managed to post a respectable total for the week.

According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership decreased by 10%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.16. Despite "NXT's" viewership dropping since last week, the developmental brand's audience has grown by 9% since July 2024. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, with "NXT" seeing a 25% decline in the category since this time last year. That said, WWE's tertiary brand has made strides in the 18-49 demo over the last month, having improved in the category by 7%.

With the lack of sports competition in the middle of the summer, "NXT" continues to impress on cable, having ranked sixth in top prime time telecasts in adults 18-49 this past Tuesday. Additionally, Nia Jax returned to "NXT" this week, which helped the brands social numbers as the shocking appearance generated nearly 300,000 clicks on YouTube, and millions of views on other platforms. With NXT Heatwave on the horizon, hopefully WWE will find themselves above the 700,000 mark on The CW more often, especially as they continue to feature returning stars and legends on their programming.