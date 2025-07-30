Nia Jax Makes Surprise Return To WWE NXT

Blake Monroe and Lola Vice called the "WWE NXT" women's locker room the "deepest division in women's wrestling," and after a shocking appearance from main roster star Nia Jax, it seems that WWE's developmental territory just got deeper. Jax appeared during Lash Legend's match against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," and after causing the up-and-coming star her match, it seems that a feud between Legend and Jax is on the horizon.

It was a rough night for Fatal Influence after Jazmin Nyx lost to Jaida Parker in the stable's first match of the night, and while Henley was doing slightly better than her stablemate, the former Meta-Four member was making short work out of the competition. Nyx and "NXT" Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion Jayne attempted to intercept Legend's overwhelming offense with outside interference, but, despite being outnumbered, Legend cleared house, flattening Jayne. Legend's presence on the outside, however, opened the door for a charging Jax, who stunned Legend from behind. Jax's interference was just what Henley needed to turn the tide, and the former "NXT" Women's North American champion returned Legend to the ring to land a Famouser for the win.

While Jax's appearance in "NXT" may come as a shock to many, Legend and Jax have some brief history. Jax, Legend, and Stephanie Vaquer were the final three contestants at Evolution's recent Battle Royale, and Jax was taken out of the Battle Royal by Legend and Vaquer's combined offense. It seems that Jax is seeking revenge on those who have wronged her, but why exactly Jax is targeting Legend in "NXT," rather than Vaquer on "WWE Raw," is currently unclear.

Jax last appeared on NXT in 2021, when she and Shayna Baszler defended their WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez (then-Gonzalez).