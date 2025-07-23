WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/22/2025

"WWE NXT" shot back up in viewership following last week's slump, possibly due to an overload of wrestling the weekend prior with AEW All In, Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution. The Tuesday, July 22 episode saw a 27% increase in viewership from last week.

Possibly refreshed from a weekend that just saw TNA Slammiversary, where TNA Champion, and WWE star, Trick Williams retained his title and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne captured the Knockouts Championship, "NXT" on Tuesday saw an average of 747,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider. That number was up from just 586,000, a year-long low, last week.

The episode, which saw the singles debut of former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May, now known in WWE as Blake Monroe, earned a 0.16 in the ever-important age 18-49 demographic. According to Programming Insider, the episode ranked sixth for the night across both broadcast and cable in the demographic. The episode's viewership was also up 13% from the trailing four weeks.

Tuesday's episode of "NXT" also saw a scheduled appearance from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who confronted Williams and hit him with a chokeslam for bad-mouthing his "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" protégées. Other "LFG" coaches, including Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, and Bubba Ray Dudley made surprise appearances on the show. In the main event, NXT Champion Oba Femi retained his title against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura.