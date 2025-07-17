WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/15/2025

WWE NXT's viewership has dropped to a year-long low as the July 15 edition slumped below the 600,000 mark.

This past week's show was the post-Great American Bash event, where viewership dropped to 586,000, as per "Programming Insider." This figure is 16 percent less than the previous week's viewership, which had registered 695,000 viewers. This past week's "NXT" is the first time in 2025 that viewership for the show has fallen under the 600,000 mark.

The viewership number is also the lowest for "NXT" since the July 2, 2024 edition, which had raked in 542,000 viewers (the July 30 and August 6, 2024 editions had lower viewership but aired on SyFy). The July 15 edition's overall viewership is also 14 percent less than the trailing four-week average, which stands at 678,000, as per "WrestleNomics."

"NXT's" 18–49 key demographic rating dropped even further from the previous week, hitting a two-year low of just 0.12 compared to last week's 0.16, the lowest since the March 23, 2023, edition. The show also failed to make the top 10 in the 18–49 demographic, with the MLB All-Star Game topping the charts with a 1.43 rating and 7.185 million viewers.

"NXT" put the final touches to the matches that are set to happen at this weekend's TNA Slammiversary show, which included Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry teaming together in a six-man tag team match ahead of their triple threat match for the TNA World title. The show also featured TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne come face-to-face to set up their title vs. title match at Slammiversary, while a triple threat match for the NXT Championship was confirmed for next week, where champion Oba Femi will face Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Next week's "NXT" will also see WWE legend The Undertaker return to the developmental brand to confront Trick Williams.