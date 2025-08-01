Backstage Report On Creative Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2025

This upcoming weekend, the first ever two-day WWE SummerSlam is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but before the action begins, the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has provided a new update on the creative plans heading into the event.

According to Dave Meltzer, multiple championships are scheduled to change hands across both nights, with betting odds having Cody Rhodes as the favorite to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jade Cargill expected to overcome Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women's Title, and GUNTHER set to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria is believed to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch, and that the favored winners of the Six Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles is Andrade and Rey Fenix.

Meltzer also touched on the numerous possible outcomes for both men's world title matches, revealing that the original plan was to have Seth Rollins cash-in his Money In The Bank contract after GUNTHER vs. Punk. Since Rollins injured his knee at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month, fans have continued to question if he's legitimately hurt, with Meltzer claiming that having Punk win the title followed by "The Visionary" surprisingly cashing-in would be great, but it's unknown if WWE is still heading in that direction.

As for Rhodes and Cena, Meltzer touched on the possibility of a double turn in the main event, with "The American Nightmare" leaving as the heel and Cena turning babyface regardless of the winner. Furthermore, he discussed the idea of just Cena enduring a character change, stating that many expect him to revert to a babyface by the time he wrestles in his final match in December, which will seemingly be at Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.