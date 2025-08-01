JBL Says 1980s Hulk Hogan Would've Had An 'Incredible' Match With This WWE Star

Many love to "what-if" dream matches that could have been. While paying their respects to Hulk Hogan following his death last Thursday, Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer JBL pondered if they could go back in time and change the collision course by replacing "The Immovable Object" Andre the Giant from his position at WrestleMania III, who would have been a viable candidate to stand across the ring from "The Irresistible Force" Hogan for a shot at his WWE Championship. Putting their heads together, they chose a ruthless challenger who might've changed the outcome and course of a night that will forever be cemented in pro wrestling history. That man being the current two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and anomaly, "The Ring General" GUNTHER.

"I think he would have had an incredible match with GUNTHER," JBL said in agreement to Thompson's initial thought on "Something To Wrestle." "I thought the match, WrestleMania III, to me, it's the most consequential match in wrestling history...No offense to, you know, these guys who are now having these five-star matches. Congratulations...But how many of those five-star matches [will] you remember 40 years from now? Everybody that is any type of wrestling fan knows where they were when Hogan slammed Andre."

While GUNTHER shows no mercy to all his challengers in the ring, his respectability among Hall of Famers backstage is undeniable. "The Ring General" delivered a smashing career-defining match with now retiree Goldberg, who capped his two-decade long career with the current World Heavyweight Champion. On Saturday, GUNTHER will put his title on the line against a former three-time World Heavyweight and two-time Undisputed WWE Champion, who draws about the same popularity and approbation Hogan had in his heyday, CM Punk, at SummerSlam.

