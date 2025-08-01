Tony Khan Explains Why He Still Hasn't Launched AEW Women's Tag Team Division

As the AEW women's division starts to get more and more fanfare, many fans around the world have wondered if and when the company will introduce a set of tag team championships for their female roster. There are a number of duos, and even trios, in the AEW women's division right now, but for some reason, those tag team titles have remained under lock and key. However, AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during an appearance on "Wrestfriends" that the actual reason why the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships haven't been introduced is because of how many people are currently injured.

"I have a bunch of people I would like to get involved in a women's tag team tournament potentially. There has been so much injury in the women's division, and as the person who put together the women's Casino Gauntlet, I wish that we had come out of it healthier. A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match, and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match."

Out of the 13 women who were involved in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas, Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken hand, Syuri revealed immediately afterwards that she needed elbow surgery, and after not only wrestling in the Casino Gauntlet, but also challenging Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship the night before, Thunder Rosa recently announced she was taking a break from wrestling to heal multiple nagging injuries. All of these women join the likes of Jamie Hayter, Riho, and Harley Cameron, all of whom are currently injured, as well as the likes of Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Kamille who have all been away from TV for a variety of other non-wrestling reasons.

