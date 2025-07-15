Tony Khan Addresses Potential AEW Women's Tag Title Division

AEW's Tony Khan has addressed plans to add the women's tag team titles in the future.

Khan, in the post-All In presser, was asked about the AEW Women's Tag Team titles and if he plans to introduce them. He prefaced his answer by stating that injuries to various wrestlers in the women's roster have hit the division hard, pointing to Jamie Hayter as one star he would have liked to have utilized on the pay-per-view. He believes that the roster is strong despite the injuries, citing the women's Casino Gauntlet match as a great example of the depth of the division.

"If I had sent a bracket out, I would have changed a bracket in the last few weeks several times. It's been a lot of changes," began Khan. "I said it's hard when you have a roster and we have great depth across the roster and I think the depth of the women's division has continued to grow and grow and get better and better where we can sustain these injuries and put together something as ambitious as a great Casino Gauntlet match tonight."

The AEW CEO highlighted how several new stars have been added to the women's division over the last few months and stated that he would like to introduce tag team titles to the division in the future, but only after bringing some stability to the division.

"I think the roster is growing, changing, so I'd like to get some stability, and that's really important coming out of this. But it's something I'm very interested in," he added. "It's something I'm very interested in and I think would, you know, and then in a future gauntlet match could add even more to stories, but also have a great tag division where hopefully we can have great tag team matches up and down."

Khan revealed that he wants to focus more on both the men's and women's tag team divisions in 2025.