Naomi's Guitarist Dad Plays Her To The Ring For WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Title Defense

Women's World Champion Naomi had a special entrance to the ring to kick off night two of SummerSlam in MetLife Stadium on Sunday when her father shredded on the guitar to her theme music to play her out for her big title defense. Naomi is set to defend the championship, which she won at Evolution 2 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Naomi's dad, musician Derek Mack, revealed on his Instagram stories earlier in the day that his band would be playing his daughter to the ring. He also posted from his dressing room and showed off his guitar, painted yellow and black to match Naomi's caution tape gear. The proud father shared multiple pictures of his daughter with the title to his 6,000 plus followers, as well as selfies with her before SummerSlam began. Mack posted a photo to his Instagram grid, seemingly from rehearsal earlier in the day.