Becky Lynch Enters To First New Theme Song In Over A Decade At WWE SummerSlam Night 2

"The Man" has a new entrance song and video for the first time in more than a decade. Her friends, The Wonder Years, recorded a new theme for her. The song did keep "The Man Has Come Around" intro.

The new theme debuted at Lynch's first SummerSlam match in three years. She teased the song on Instagram a few days ago. The song by the pop-punk/alternative band from Amsterdam has been ready for several months. It replaces the iconic "Celtic Invasion" that was part of many of Lynch's biggest moments, including when she was one of the first women to main event WrestleMania.

The new theme also includes a voiceover from the Women's Intercontinental Champion:

"I have given my life to this. I have broken bones for this. I have bled for this, I am this. And you want me to what? Step aside? Pass the torch? Not a chance in Hell. I have made this what it is today and I have never been better than I am right now. You want it? You better fight me for it, because I am no one's shadow." (h/t The Takedown)

Lynch's new entrance video includes red and yellow imagery, which is consistent with wearing red and yellow clothing. Some fans have referred to her as "Becky Hogan" and she has seemingly taken that jab and made it her own. Lynch retained the IC title after Bayley inadvertently cost Lyra Valkyria the match. Valkyria can no longer challenge for the title as long as Lynch is champion.