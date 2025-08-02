Backstage Report Says Top WWE Women's Star Is Getting A New Theme

Although "The Man" Becky Lynch has been back around WWE programming since April after her lengthy departure, some things about her have remained the same, while other things have been noticeably different. One of those changes is coming very soon, and that is her theme music.

As reports indicate from Fightful Select, the current Women's Intercontinental Champion will officially leave whatever specks of her steampunk roots behind by removing her "Celtic Invasion" theme and replacing it with something cooked up by The Wonder Years. Lynch posted a tease of this soon to be song change on her Instagram page. It was noted that he pop-punk/emo/alternative rock band completed her new theme song months ago and have been patiently waiting for it to be used as soon as Lynch made her return.

The former Irish "Lass Kicker's" theme "Celtic Invasion," was synonymous with Lynch's in-ring identity for the last decade. Produced by CFO$, this song will remain a stamped memory to many especially during some of Lynch's finest moments within her career, including being one of three women to ever main event a WrestleMania event, and by becoming the first woman to simultaneously hold the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. On Sunday, Lynch will have another go at her rival since April and former/inaugural IC Champion, Lyra Valkyria, in a No-Disqualification, No Countout, Last Chance match, where if Valkyria loses, she cannot challenge for the title again so long as Lynch is champion. Their showdown is set for Sunday at SummerSlam.