AEW Stars (Including Former WWE Stars) Seemingly Respond To Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

After Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of WWE SummerSlam night two, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned after being absent from the company for two years. Although Lesnar's appearance was met with an explosive reaction from the audience in attendance, his return to the promotion sparked controversy due to his name being referenced in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and other WWE officials for sex trafficking. Many fans have already voiced their disappointment with the decision to have Lesnar return, but several AEW stars, some of which are former WWE talent, have also shared their opinion on the ending to SummerSlam.

First to respond to the news was former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, who posted a photo of Franklin Saint crying from the show "Snowfall" to detail how he felt about "The Beast" coming back.

Next was the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who used Lesnar's return as an opportunity to remind fans of his upcoming main event grudge match on "AEW Dynamite" this week against Mark Briscoe.

Mercedes Mone used multiple images to express her feelings towards Lesnar's surprise return, as she first uploaded a photo of an angry "Hangman" Adam Page and another of her fist being clenched on a photoshopped picture from the animated sitcom "Arthur."

Finally, AEW President Tony Khan immediately took to social media following Lesnar reappearing in WWE to thank fans for watching AEW and to advertise "Dynamite" this upcoming Wednesday.

Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

for

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

THIS WEDNESDAY! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 4, 2025

Coincidentally, WWE also dropped their usual post-show press conference after large events, as the company seemingly looked to avoid any questions about Lesnar's return from the media.